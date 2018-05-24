This TV actor wants to SHOOT himself before he is compared to Salman Khan!

'Dus Ka Dum' hosted by Salman Khan accumulated huge popularity on Television, the very year it began. However, after two seasons (2008 and 2009), it was taken off air. After nine long years, the reality show returns, with Khan donning the anchor's hat once more. The concerned channel has played neat as they placed the show on Monday and Tuesday. The other three days, another popular TV face Ram Kapoor is back being the host of a one-of-its-kind show 'Zindagi Ki Crossroads'.

Crossing path with Salman Khan is bound to give rise to comparisons, especially those pertaining to who will gain a higher viewership. Kapoor is not keen to get into any comparison though. He says he would rather shoot himself before that!

“Before I compare myself to Salman, I think I will just shoot myself (laughs), but honestly, it’s not even crossed my mind. In all the roles that I've done till date, I've made my audiences laugh, cry and smile; this is the first time that I get audiences to think and converse. This show is bigger than anyone of us. While I would refrain from giving opinions, I will do get the people to share their views openly," he said.

The statement is pretty much intriguing though; looks like it was a fanboy delcaration!