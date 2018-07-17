This Veteran actress to be paired opposite Nagarjuna in Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been a hot topic of discussion ever since it was announced, major thanks to its exceptional star cast. The movie brings together the real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. And there is the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who stars in the film too. As if it wasn't already a casting coup, Karan Johar, who is producing the film got Nagarjuna on-board recently and got things even more exciting. It's after 2003 that we will see the Southern superstar in a Hindi film. Now, the latest update from the sets of the film is that another veteran actress has joined the cast of Brahmastra. She will be seen opposite Nagarjuna and it's none other than Dimple Kapadia.

“She will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. It is to Karan’s credit that he could get the nod from Dimple,” a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror. Since Twinkle Khanna shares a great rapport with Karan Johar, it doesn't come as a surprise that he managed to get a nod from Dimple.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and it also stars TV actress Mouni Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold.