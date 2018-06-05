This video of Arjun Kapoor annoying Parineeti Chopra will remind you of your BFF

Actress Parineeti Chopra is one of the bubbliest and firecracker personalities in tinsel town and her social media account is a super proof. Just go through the babe’s social media account and you’ll find a lot of updates each day. Her pictures and videos on her accounts are cheerful, just like her. Of late, she has been busy shooting for her next with Arjun Kapoor titled 'Namastey England'. And it was just recently that Parineeti's social media post revealed that the actor is having a whale of a time on the sets and Arjun is just adding to the fun.

Parineeti took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the same. She shared a video where she is trying to pose with a lot of poise and that’s exactly when Arjun tries to annoy her and pushes her. While the Instagram video is really cute and fun to watch, it shows the kind of friendly rapport Arjun and Parineeti share with each other.

Here, take a look at the video below:

Not to forget, Arjun started his Bollywood career with Ishaqzaade, which starred Parineeti as the female lead. The film went on to become a blockbuster. Talking about Pari’s professional commitments, Parineeti has two other projects lined up for 2018; one is 'Kesari' with Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films’ ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ with Arjun. As for Arjun, he apart from Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he has Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.