This video of Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar telling some stories to grandkids Yash and Roohi is next level adorable

There’s no doubt that Karan Johar’s kids - Yash and Roohi are super cute. The filmmaker keeps on posting pictures and videos of the two on his social media accounts. Now a video of Yash and Roohi’s grandmother, Hiroo Johar telling them some historical stories has made it sway to the social media. The video is so cute that you will watch it on loop.

One of the friends of Hiroo Johar took to Instagram to share the video. Check it out here:

Well, looks like Yash and Roohi enjoy their granny’s company a lot.

Karan has always stated that after Yash and Roohi came into his life, his family is complete. A couple of months ago, the filmmaker had posted a family picture on Instagram which won a lot of hearts.

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Yash and Roohi turned a year old in February this year and Karan had posted a very sweet message on Instagram for his kids. He had called his kids the most beautiful gift he had ever received.

Talking about Karan Johar’s movies, the filmmaker is yet to announce his next directorial, but recently he had hinted that he might team up with Shah Rukh Khan soon. We can’t wait for this announcement.