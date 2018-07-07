This video of Salman Khan calling Katrina Kaif his "baby" will make their fans go bonkers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif re-united on the big screen after five years with Tiger Zinda Hai, that hit the theatres last year in December. And needless to say, their legion of fans, who were desperately waiting for this re-union went bonkers. The fact that Tiger Zinda Hai became the highest grossing film of 2017 is a major proof of just how much love it received. Their fans can’t get enough of them and want them to star in a movie yet again. We don't know how soon that is going to happen, but thankfully, we are getting to see them together as they are touring together as a part of the Da-Bangg Tour in USA.

And what he said about Katrina there is sure to make their fans go bonkers:

During a press conference there a reporter told Katrina that her baby's birthday is on July 15, Salman immediately smiled and said, "My baby's birthday is on July 16."

Katrina Kaif's birthday falls on July 16. Katrina started blushing after Salman's statement, and the latter immediately pointed at Katrina, then pointed at someone else, and said, "Not this baby, that baby." How cute is this!

This is not the first time that we have seen this cute moment between the former lovers at a press conference. Katrina and Salman were together in Pune, where they performed at Da-Bangg: The Tour in March this year. While it was an entertainment extravaganza, one of the videos that went viral was from the press conference that happened before the concert. In the video, we see Salman and Katrina share the same cup of coffee. Check it out right here:

Hoping they do a movie together soon again.