Three generations, one sport! A look at Saif Ali Khan, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Ibrahim's love for Cricket

Saif Ali Khan was in Udaipur shooting for a film a few months back, and he brought wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan along for the ride. On the sets of the film, in between the shots, Saif was spotted playing gully cricket with some kids while Kareena and Taimur looked on. And today, we have a picture of Saif's other son, Ibrahim Khan playing cricket in his building compound. Dressed in a white T-shirt, blue shorts and white trainers, Ibrahim looks all ready to hit a six.

Check out the picture right here:

(Credit: Mumbai Mirror)

We cannot forget that Saif and Ibrahim's love for the game comes from Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was a legendary cricketer of his time. Here's a picture of Pataudi on the field back in the day:

We must admit, it's good to see them play the sport that Pataudi was really passionate about. This one time Saif and Ibrahim played Cricket together, it was in 2015 and Kunal Khemu, who is married to Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, joined them too.

We love that they love sports and are carrying the legacy forward.