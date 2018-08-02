Throwback Thursday: 36 years since Amitabh Bachchan's rebirth after the Coolie accident

Amitabh Bachchan, in his own words, was 'reborn' on August 2, 1982. The megastar had suffered a near-fatal injury while filming his 1983 film Coolie. The actor was accidentally punched in the gut by co-star Puneet Issar while filming for a fight sequence on 26 July 1982. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital. Thanks to the prayers of his millions of fans and his inner strength that he recovered. Today, 36 years later, Amitabh has thanked his fans via Twitter for sending in all the prayers when he was almost ion his deathbed. Here's what Amitabh tweeted:

T 2885 - To them that have sent greetings for my 2nd birthday Aug 2, a recovery from my Coolie accident, I send my gracious thanks .. it shall be difficult for me to acknowledge and thank all .. but I do know that it was your prayers that saved my life ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2018

Senior Bachchan further elaborated in his blog post, “There is enormous amounts of celebratory mention and wishes for the 2nd of August, the day when I recovered from my Coolie accident .. to live another day , through the prayers of the millions that saved my life through their devotion to the Almighty .. a most heavy debt that I shall happily bear, and ever be in a state of never being able to repay it …there is sufficient media coverage on those times and days .. for me then to elaborate would be boring and repetitious .. best then to avoid and be in gratitude and prayer ..”

Here are some things that you might not know about that accident:

The particular action sequence required Amitabh to fall on the table first and then on the floor after getting punched by Puneet. However, Bachchan mistimed his jump and landed abruptly on the table with the edge hitting his abdominal part causing heavy internal bleeding. Here's the video:

During the treatment, Amitabh was infected with Hepatitis B. Big B had revealed this in an interview many years back. He had said,

“Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient. One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000 and almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75 per cent of my liver. So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surviving with 25 per cent of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage.”

The entire country rallied around the actor's house. His fans walked barefoot to temples and pilgrimage sites and prayed for his well-being. Finally, on August 2, the megastar moved a muscle and resumed shooting for the film on January 7, 1983.

Director Manmohan Desai decided to change the climax of Coolie. In the original script, Amitabh’s character was supposed to die after being shot by Kader Khan’s character in the film. However, after the accident and seeing the emotions of Big B's fans, Desai re-wrote the climax of the film. Big B revealed back then that it was done because they feared that killing his character in the film might have a negative impact on the masses.