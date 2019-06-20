Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 1.51 pm June 20 2019, 1.51 pm

Sunaina Roshan has constantly been on the news for the last couple of weeks. After a popular news portal broke that she was critically ill and she denied it, things spiralled when the reports of her mental illness surfaced. Since the last couple of days, Sunaina has publicly shown her support to Kangana against her own brother Hrithik Roshan and she has revealed that her parents are torturing her because she is in love with a Muslim man. On the account of #ThrowbackThursday, we'd like to take you through Sunaina Roshan's blog about her brother that she wrote in 2018 before things went sour.

In her blog titled Zindagi by Sunaina Roshan, she wrote an article called My Brother Duggu where she talked about life as Hrithik Roshan's elder sister. She recalled growing up with him, seeing him transform from a stammering little boy and someone with a genetic disorder with the capacity of paralyse him to the star who never gave up. The heartwarming blog has all good things to say about Hrithik and Sunaina's relationship. "Duggu and I were never thick friends, but we shared a very strong connection with each other," she wrote. She went on to say that when Sunaina was suffering through tuberculosis, Hrithik prayed the entire night for her safety. Similarly, Sunaina was deeply affected when Hrithik had to undergo surgery and once when he had a near-fatal accident in the sets of Krishh.

In the light of the recent incident evolving Sunaina's love life, there are hints in the blog that said Hrithik was always overprotective about the men she was dating. "As a brother, Duggu was very protective of me during those growing up years and one day during my teens, he found out that I was dating one of his close friends and that was that. It changed his equation with that guy forever. Being the protective brother he would keep an eye on me and if I ever did anything which he thought was wrong for me, he would be the first one to tell Mom and Dad," read an excerpt from the blog.

View this post on Instagram The story of us... @hrithikroshan BLOG LINK IN BIO :) A post shared by Sunaina Roshan (@zindagibysunainaroshan) on Aug 31, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

Things must have gone really wrong as she is siding with Kangana over her own brother, about whom she once wrote, "Hrithik is such a kind person with a pure soul and I love him the most in the family. One thing that always strikes me is that I have never heard him talk bad about anyone or about anyone’s movies or work." In her recent interview, she revealed that Hrithik didn't take her side as he was always influenced by his father. She also said Hrithik wasn't getting Sunaina her own place, even though he promised to. On her blog, she had written, "Duggu has never tried to stop me from doing anything. He is the most chilled out brother as long as he knows I am happy. He is always very supportive in whatever I have wanted to do in my life if it’s for the right reasons and he always encourages me in all my endeavors."

Sunaina Roshan, recently put allegations on her father that he slapped her. In a blog that she wrote in May 2018 called My Papa, she wrote, "Through my growing years, Papa for me was “Hitler”, because he was a strict man. One look from him was good enough to scare me out of my wits not only during my childhood but even now." She is also the author of the book To Dad With Love, a story about Rakesh Roshan's life through the closest people in his life. In the blog, she also wrote about Rakesh Roshan being the rock of her life, especially during her battle with cancer. "I have seen him go through hell when he saw his only daughter go through the pain of chemotherapies during my treatment to defeat Cancer. I have seen him tirelessly sit through my sittings, days on end to ensure I got the best of treatment and emotional support when I needed it the most. He stood like my pillar of strength unshakeable and compassionate. Mamma told me much later how he would sob each night at the fear of losing his daughter. He has shielded and protected me as much as any father can, from all my pitfalls in life be it emotional or physical," she wrote in her blog.

It is very evident through Sunaina's blog that the Roshans used to be a very close-knit family.

Looking at the current turn of events, one can say that the bond between the siblings has changed. But you never know, tables can turn again. After all, it's family.