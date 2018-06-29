Throwback: Times when Vinod Khanna proved that he was an eccentric fashion icon

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.51 pm April 09 2019, 4.51 pm

Vinod Khanna was a silver screen sensation, who at the peak of his career, was better looking and better dressed than most of his Bollywood counterparts. He will always be undisputed, and just like Amitabh Bachchan, will act as a point of reference. Think teal blazers, safari shirts, Cadbury jumpers, straw hats and a go-with-everything, iconic leather strap watch to match his iconic chest hair (manscaping was not a trending topic back in the ‘70s).

His dynamic screen presence and style moments in legendary movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Qurbani etc., will always serve as mood boards for stylists and fashion students. As an tribute to a true legendary star, here are few of his iconic style moments... that are still relevant today.

When he starred in an iconic Cinthol ad that saw him running wild in double-denim with a horse in Juhu.

When he wore a Chinese collared shirt with... wait for it... Buddhist beads.

When he posed with late actress Sridevi looking all sexy in his iconic gelled-back hair look.

This one is surely the best, as it was the time when the actor wore a HASHTAG tee. Swag and all!

When he made monochrome tuxedos a treat to our eyes.

When he single-handedly popularized the vintage aviator look