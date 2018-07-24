Anil Kapoor talks about the time he was a background dancer

Anil Kapoor's unmatched energy can still give young actors a race for their money. Having crossed the 6th decade of his life, Kapoor only enjoys growing love from his fans every day. And why not? Solely banking on his own hard work, he had climbed up the ladder of fame. But the beginning wasn't all rosy.

In conversation with the press, while promoting his upcoming release Fanney Khan, he opened up on how he began as a humble background dancer after finishing his acting course.

“I completed my acting course but I wasn’t able to get any work so, there wasa show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab Ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time. “I am thankful to all of them who gave me an opportunity to work in those shows,” he said.

As a struggler, life isn't easy. But if you endure it, it always bears fruit. The same happened to him too!

In Fanney Khan, Kapoor plays a cab driver and will act alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.