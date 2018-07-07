Throwback to the time Karan Johar flaunted his double chin with swag!

Karan Johar's Instagram account can easily be called a goldmine of throwback pictures. At times, they are embarrassing as well. But we can't help but smile at how these throwbacks bring back fond memories. The latest one he shared actually cracked us up! Check it out below.

The photo belongs to 1999 Zee Cine Awards. Karan received the Best Director's award for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that year, his first directorial venture. Karan can be seen holding the award proudly, while he is accompanied by Subhash Ghai, Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha on the stage.

Take a close look at both Karan and Sonakshi! None of them look anything like their present selves, isn't it? Now, Sona has lost oodles of weight and looks all sorts of exotically hot. On the other hand, we can't blame Karan for feeling embarrassed by this photo. Today, he is pretty much a fashion icon!

We are absolutely curious to know as to where did Abhishek Bachchan find this priceless photo from. Whatever it might be, we want more, PLEASE!