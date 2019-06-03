Away from all the controversies and troubles, Hrithik Roshan is presently in China to promote his last Bollywood release: Kaabil. The fact that Roshan enjoys a colossal fan-following across the globe isn’t really a secret, and the way he was welcomed by his Chinese fans serves as evidence. While in the country, the Guzaarish actor is sure keeping all the fans updated with his crazy whereabouts. From meeting the legendary Jackie Chan to trying his hands on cooking Chinese pancakes and noodles; the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor is making it a point to enjoy every bit of his stay.
Adding to the fun, Hrithik’s latest activity is all about toys and swag! In a video shared by Roshan on his social media, we could see the hottie trying his hands on the impossible-to-crack claw machine. While, for us, it is quite a task to get those claws on a toy, Mr Roshan made it look so easy! In the clip, super-focused didn’t only win a stuffed toy, he also made sure to show off his skills with a graphical thug life effect.
Have a look at Hrithik Rohan’s impressive clawing skills here:
On the actor's special visit to China, a source revealed, "Hrithik has a huge fan base in China too and has decided to do a surprise fan interaction at the premiere of the film. Since it’s the first time he’s visiting China he wants to explore the culture, food and interact with as many as people possible."
Meanwhile, Kaabil, also starring Yami Gautam, will be hitting the Chinese big screens on June 5. In the past, Roshan expressed his excitement on the same. He was quoted saying, "Kaabil is extremely close to my heart and it is overwhelming to see it reach even more people now, with the impending release in China. I gave every bit of myself to this specially-abled character. The process of getting into the shoes of the character while fighting a created tragic situation was a powerful and agonizing feeling at the same time."