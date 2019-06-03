Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 3.16 pm June 03 2019, 3.16 pm

Away from all the controversies and troubles, Hrithik Roshan is presently in China to promote his last Bollywood release: Kaabil. The fact that Roshan enjoys a colossal fan-following across the globe isn’t really a secret, and the way he was welcomed by his Chinese fans serves as evidence. While in the country, the Guzaarish actor is sure keeping all the fans updated with his crazy whereabouts. From meeting the legendary Jackie Chan to trying his hands on cooking Chinese pancakes and noodles; the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor is making it a point to enjoy every bit of his stay.

Adding to the fun, Hrithik’s latest activity is all about toys and swag! In a video shared by Roshan on his social media, we could see the hottie trying his hands on the impossible-to-crack claw machine. While, for us, it is quite a task to get those claws on a toy, Mr Roshan made it look so easy! In the clip, super-focused didn’t only win a stuffed toy, he also made sure to show off his skills with a graphical thug life effect.

Have a look at Hrithik Rohan’s impressive clawing skills here:

They said it was impossible. pic.twitter.com/h29Bd3YZss — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 3, 2019

On the actor's special visit to China, a source revealed, "Hrithik has a huge fan base in China too and has decided to do a surprise fan interaction at the premiere of the film. Since it’s the first time he’s visiting China he wants to explore the culture, food and interact with as many as people possible."