Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir, Katrina to dance to Prabhudeva’s moves

Prabhudeva choreography never fails to set the dance floor on fire. His moves are high in energy and makes fans want to groove along. Now the choreographer is training Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif for a dance number in Thugs of Hindostan. Reports suggest that rehearsals for the same are underway in YRF Studios in Mumbai for the multi starrer film that is set to release later this year.

“The rehearsals for the dance number have been happening for a couple of days. As Prabhudevaji’s dance moves are always different than what we normally see in a dance song, both Aamir sir and Katrina madam are putting in lots of efforts to get all the moves bang on. The shoot for the song will start on January 14. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have already worked together in Dhoom 3 and have had a song together in that, so their chemistry is impeccable and that’s adding zing to this dance number,” a source told a leading media daily.

Earlier Prabhudeva choreographed a song from the film that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. “It was a sight to see the veteran actor match moves with Mr Perfectionist under Prabhu sir’s dance direction,” adds the source.

Aamir Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. This film boasts of a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame.

is Aamir Khan's second outing with director Vijay Krishna Acharya after. The film is already on the floor and is slated to release on November 7, 2018.