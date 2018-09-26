Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan ace Tamil, Telugu dialogues

With the motion posters that came in recently, we are sure that Thugs of Hindostan is going to be a visual delight. With stellar star cast consisting of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this film is definitely going to make Diwali special for us. And hey, we aren't just talking about Hindi speaking audience. Thugs of Hindostan is not just going to be in Hindi but in Tamil and Telugu as well. The announcement of this film being dubbed in various languages came in long back but a recent video of Big B and Aamir talking in Tamil has peaked our excitement to a whole new level.

While posting this video on Twitter, Mr Perfectionist stated that this is his first attempt at Tamil and we must say that he has done a fine job. So has Big B. Having them in one frame is fabulous and with them talking in Tamil, it is like the cherry on the cake.

The announcement in Telugu is out as well.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theatres on November 8, 2018. So far people have been comparing it to Pirates of the Caribbean going by its first look, but we await the bigger picture.