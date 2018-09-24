Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan is the amusing Firangi

After Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, the leader of Thugs and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the fierce Zafira, here's Aamir Khan's first look motion poster for Thugs of Hindostan. We are in for a pleasant change, though! Aamir isn't a vicious thug wrapped in an armour. Named Firangi, his character looks like that of a funny man, owing to his getup.

The caption quite caught our attention, especially the 'Daadi Kasam' part. It seems like he is there to add some humorous tone to the otherwise war-alike film.

For those who remember, another look of Aamir had also circulated on the internet. It had him wearing a red turban. We wonder if that has been retained in the film as well.

Unless you are living under the rocks, you'd know that the superstar underwent a number of piercings for this film which was quite a painful experience.

“It’s well-known how painful nose piercing can be. Not many opt for it to avoid the intense pain. Also, he has gone for two upper ear piercings, which also cause a lot of pain as they have been done on the cartilage bone. On the sets, he screams in pain even when someone touches it by mistake. He isn’t able to sleep on his right side at all," a source had earlier told HT.

Let's wait and watch how much fun Firangi brings on-board!