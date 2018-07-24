Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan-starrer to have two massive ships weighing over 200 tonne!

The much-anticipated Thugs Of Hindostan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The makers of the film, which will see the Bollywood biggies Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan sharing the screen space for the first time, are leaving no stone unturned in carving the movie to perfection. And as they go forward in their efforts, we have a recent update which is sure to blow your mind!

The film will have two massive ships weighing over 200 tonne, and the same have been built by over 1000 people. Yup, you heard that right!

“For this mega-action adventure, sea and ships play an integral part in the plot and both YRF and Aamir were sure that they would present to audiences the biggest spectacle that they have ever seen in Hindi cinema. YRF has constructed 2 mammoth sized ships that weigh 2 lakh kgs! It took over 1000 people including international designers and ship makers to work over 1 year to build these two ships! It will be a jaw-dropping experience for audiences to see these ships in action on the big screen,”stated a source close to the project.

Looking forward to set a benchmark in visual extravaganza, the film also roped in international teams that have experience in working on Hollywood films, to build these ships.

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the female leads, the YRF production is slated to hit the screens on November 7, 2018.