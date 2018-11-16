Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan starrer’s week one collections drop drastically

Thugs Of Hindostan was one of the most awaited films of the year. The Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer was expected to break some records at the box office, but unfortunately, it is making news for making little money. The film took off to a flying start, collecting Rs 50 crore on day one, but it has been downhill from there and it was clear that the movie is going nowhere. However, we gave the film a whole week and here’s how it has fared.

After collecting Rs 117.50 crore in four days (extended weekend), the movie saw a major drop on Monday. It only collected Rs 5.25 crore on its fifth day. The collections further dropped with Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, taking the first extended week total to Rs 133.25. Mind you, the film released in 5000 screens. The movie is an out-and-out disaster.

Aamir’s last release Dangal collected Rs 192.38 crore in its first week. Last year’s Diwali release Golmaal Again collected more than TOH in the first week. The Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra starrer minted Rs 136.01 crore in seven days. Thugs of Hindostan will go down as one of the biggest disasters of the year. It has been clearly rejected by the audience and we wonder if it will be able to sustain at the box office in week two.