image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan takes responsibility, apologises for its failure

Bollywood

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan takes responsibility, apologises for its failure

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 26 2018, 10.45 pm
back
Aamir KhanAamir khan thugs of hindostanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifThugs of HindostanYRF
nextWhen Vicky Kaushal got screwed, for real
ALSO READ

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!

Aamir Khan gets clicked at the airport, accompanied by his daughter and his huge pillow

Will Aamir Khan do Mogul after Thugs Of Hindostan?