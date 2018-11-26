Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan takes responsibility, apologises for its failure

Movies tanking at the box-office is nothing new, but only a few of its associates gather the courage to openly take responsibility for its failure. We chanced upon a video of Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan, who knows little of box office disasters, taking the onus of his last film Thugs Of Hindostan’s dismal show at the theatres.

The actor was present at the press conference of Cinestaan Script Contest, which took place on Monday and he was at his honest best! On being asked about the failure of his recent release, the actor’s response didn’t shy away from owning the film and its failure.

Aamir Khan said, “I take full responsibility for Thugs not working with the audience. I think we went wrong but I would like to take full responsibility for that, you can be sure that we tried our level best. There are some people who have liked the film and I would like to thank those people and they were in minority. Most of the people didn’t like the film and we have realized that. We have definitely went wrong somewhere and I the whole responsibility for that. People who went to watch this film, I would like to apologize to them because I couldn’t entertain them the way they expected. I am feeling very bad that we were not able to entertain them, next time we will try harder”.

That said, we can’t wait to see him on the big screen again and back to his winning ways.