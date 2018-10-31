Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s jacket grabs female attention

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan is undoubtedly one of the grandest films of the year. It is a period action drama and in such movies, costumes play a very important role. We recently got a chance to have an interaction with the costume designers of the movie, Rushi Sharma and Manoshi Nath.

When we asked Rushi and Manoshi whether the clothes they design for their movies can be worn by a common man, the two laughed out loud and stated, “Most of the films that we do are character driven and they are expired from true life. Our biggest compliment in most of our films has been that people have come and told us testimonies of how they actually identified with the character. Speaking about period films like Thugs of Hindostan, one of the biggest challenges is that you are making a period film set in 1800 and you want to show the reality, but your audience is sitting in 2018. So, we have twisted and turned silhouettes in such a way that audience of today will not only like it, but someone might say that it will be interesting to wear it. Even with Firangi’s (Aamir’s character) jacket, a lot of people called and said we want a jacket like that and not all men, women have said that we want a jacket like that.”

When asked if Aamir gave any inputs while designing the costumes for TOH, the designers said, “We have given Aamir very contrasting elements like English leather tail coat that he is wearing with a very weathered burgundy dhoti and with the boots which have been turned and twisted to look like a jooti. When we put the costume on Aamir, he was completely happy and one of the first things that he said was ‘main toh firangi lag raha hu’ (I am looking like Firangi). So, that was a very big compliment for us. Aamir is very comfortable with us and he is very open to new ideas. He is very encouraging. He always pushes us to think of something new. He really wanted to go to London and buy the tail coat from there and we were not at all keen to do that. We were like what we can create here, what we can make, will be so different from any store. He said okay let’s see how it happens. We then took two jackets to him and he wore the first one and said this is it. He refused to wear the second one.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan, is slated to release on November 8, 2018.