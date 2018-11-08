Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s latest is being trashed by early birds on Twitter

The much awaited 2018 release, Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif has finally hit the screens. The movie had managed to generate a huge pre-release buzz all thanks to its epic cast, trailer, songs and the action sequences.

However, the movie has failed to live up to the viewer’s expectations and is garnering extremely poor early reviews.

People who have watched the film, have taken to their Twitter accounts and expressed their disappointment. Reviews like it’s a slow death, disappointing, waste of money, Race 3 was better are pouring in. Here are some of the reactions aka reviews, given by Twitteratis. Now we didn’t see that coming!

I want to walk out of the cinema. This is torture. #ThugsOfHindostan — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) November 8, 2018

Interval at #ThugsOfHindostan Extremely disappointing so far. Bad dialogs, forced laughs, absolutely nothing works until now :( Let's see how the 2nd half pans out, very little to look forward to to be true... — Mukesh Tanwani (@mtanwani) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan #Review. It is right up there with "Humshakals" 😭 — The Dark Knight (@itsMe_Rps) November 8, 2018

First of all spent 280/- for the early morning show ticket in PVR.. after seeing the first half, felt like having something....but not ready to spend another 280/- for pop corn to watch the second half of this shit 🙄🙏🙏🙏 #ThugsOfHindostan — Cinema Madness (@ramsjoyy) November 8, 2018

That public reaction when you come out from theatre after watching #ThugsOfHindostan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ejsshvSKGL — Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018

Well, looks like the film has failed to live up to its hype and has turned out to be a mere disappointment. However, due to Diwali holiday, it can manage to get a bumper opening but the box office is a different beast altogether. Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Dhoom 3 fame Vijay Acharya, under the production house of YRF and the music is given by the duo of Ajay-Atul.