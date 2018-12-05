Thugs Of Hindostan: After a disastrous response in India, Aamir Khan's film to release in China

Thugs Of Hindostan was touted to be one of the biggest hits of 2018. But even with the star power of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is all set to hit the screens in China. Aamir has a huge fan following in China. His movies Dangal and Secret Superstar have broken records at the box office in the neighbouring country. While the former collected more than 1000 crore at the box office in China, the latter had collected more than 700 crore.

Surprisingly, for the first time China film bureau has scheduled the release of three Indian films in a span of just one month. On November 30, 2018 released Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out, Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan hit the screens there on December 14, 2018 and TOH releases on December 28, 2018. 102 Not Out in its opening weekend has collected Rs 22.67 crore. Before the Big B starrer Rani Mukerji’s Hichki had released in China and has collected more than Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Now it will be interesting to see how Thugs of Hindostan will perform at the box office in China. Apart from Aamir and Big B, TOH also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.