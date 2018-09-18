Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is towering as Khudabaksh, the commander of Thugs

A day after they unveiled the logo of the film, makers of Thugs Of Hindostan are set to show us the intriguing first looks of the characters. And here's the first one! We've got our hands on the first look of Khudabaksh aka Amitabh Bachchan. Big B dons a larger than life look as he slips into his armour, puts on his turban and holds that sword firmly. Not to forget, there's determination in every wrinkle of his face!

"Wading through storms & battles, the commander of Thugs has arrived," the official handle of YRF wrote on Instagram. That suggests, Bachchan is playing the leader of a gang of fearless thugs. The first look was also shared by Aamir Khan on his Twitter handle. On that note, this is the very first time that Aamir and Big B come together on the big screen!

Last year, a couple of the megastar's photos from TOH sets got leaked, therefore becoming an instant rage on the internet. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited a fuller glance of him.

If reports are to be believed, then the makers are going to reveal one character look every day. Impressed with the first one, we now look forward to getting our eyes on Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, all in their thug avatars!