image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is towering as Khudabaksh, the commander of Thugs

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is towering as Khudabaksh, the commander of Thugs

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 18 2018, 12.28 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchancharacterEntertainmentThugs of Hindostan
nextManikarnika fracas: Is Kangana on a warpath to prove a point?
ALSO READ

Thugs of Hindostan logo out as YRF delays film by a day

Thugs Of Hindostan: Makers to introduce characters through motion posters!

Rajkumar Hirani surprised at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stardom