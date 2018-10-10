Thugs of Hindostan BTS: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan share scary tales

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. We all know that Aamir’s movies always bring in some unique promotional strategies and Thugs Of Hindostan is not an exception. The makers of the film have been sharing making videos to create a buzz. On Tuesday, a making video of the film named ‘chapter 1’ was released in which it was shown how the ships in the film were build. And now, the makers have released chapter 2 of the making video.

In the video, we can see how difficult it was to shoot on the ships and how all the precautions were taken that no one gets hurt. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have shared their experience of shooting the scenes on the ship and how difficult it was.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018. The trailer of the film has created a decent buzz, but more than praises, it was trolled on the social media. In the trailer, songs of the film looked quite interesting. We surely can’t wait to hear the music of the film.