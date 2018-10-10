image
Wednesday, October 10th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan BTS: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan share scary tales

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan BTS: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan share scary tales

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 10 2018, 5.54 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifmakingThugs of Hindostan
nextPriyanka Chopra (b)rings sexy back!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend a Producers Guild meet!

Imran Khan: There are more names waiting in the wings against Vikas Bahl 

Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan character revealed: Will play a woman of colour