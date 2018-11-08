Thugs of Hindostan Day 1 collection: Aamir Khan starrer destroys box office records

The trailer of Thug of Hindostan had the audiences divided. On one hand, it brought Bollywood's two superstars (Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan) together, on-screen, for the first time. On the other, it looked like a direct rip-off of the popular Hollywood franchise - Pirates of the Caribbean. However, only the box office numbers will decide the fate of this film. Here's what Box Office India has to say:

"Thugs Of Hindostan (HINDI) has destroyed all box records as it collects in the 50 crore nett range on the first day. It will the first film to hit this mark if it reaches with final collections in the morning. The previous record was 39.32 crore of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo if we count outright Hindi films only and.40.73 crore nett if we include box office legend Bahubali - The Conclusion. It is also the highest single day in history as it beats the Sunday numbers of Sanju."

Thugs of Hindostan was made on a budget of Rs 260 crores, making it one of the most expensive films to come of out Bollywood. According to industry analyst Taran Adarsh, the film released in a total of 5000 screens in India and 2000 screens abroad.

In the past, Aamir Khan's films have done well in China. The actor states that TOH, too, will be considered for a release in January.

"The film is being submitted to the censor board. It is a two-month long procedure and we might release in January in China."

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.