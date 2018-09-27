Thugs of Hindostan: Did you notice these 2 GLARING mistakes in the trailer?

What started with intriguing motion posters, came to an interesting culmination of the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan. The trailer begins in the 1797, a time when technology barely even existed. It was the period when The East India Company’s arrived in India with the purpose of trading, but we have the Thugs fighting it out against each other, one for freedom and the other against.

As we see Amitabh Bachchan’s Azad taking on Aamir Khan’s Firangi, we immerse ourselves deeply into their fight scenes and stumble across a few glaring errors in the trailer that caught our attention instantly. At 1:52 mins, we see Aamir as Firangi jumping from a cliff with a sword in hand, to land safely on a yacht. But, a close observation makes us realise that when he takes the leap of faith, there’s no harness of any kind, however, when he reaches mid-air, the shot clearly reveals a rope, more like a harness to ensure he lands safely. It’s quite a huge error on the makers’ part because firstly, in those times, advanced safety measures didn’t exist. Definitely not to jump from one place to the other and secondly, the scene starts off with no rope but follows with a harness, which makes it evident that the makers forgot to edit out the rope from the final footage.

That isn’t the only one. A similar error takes place toward the end of the trailer when at 2:53 mins, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Zafira jumps off a mountain slope with her troupe and the entire clan has similar kind of ropes attached to them; probably another edit mistake that went unnoticed.

Well, we think the grandeur of the trailer and the stars overshadowed these mistakes, but these are glaring errors that film buffs won’t oversee easily. Anyway, let’s await to see the magnificence unfold on the big screens on November 8, 2018.