Thugs Of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh's look has a Hunger Games connection?

The makers of the much-awaited magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan are leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz around their film. After introducing us to Amitabh Bachchan’s character Khudabaksh, it’s now Fatima Sana Shaikh’s character Zafira, that has been revealed with the latest motion poster. While fans are raving about it, looks like it is not a unique poster as we have already seen something like this before! Curious? Scroll on!

The poster seems to be very much similar to Jennifer Lawrence’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 poster. Some of the fans noticed this similarity and took to social media to draw comparisons between the two!

Previously, when Amitabh Bachchan’s first look was unveiled, some netizens were quick to point out the remarkable similarities between TOH’s look and Pirates of the Caribbean’s.

Nevertheless, the first two intriguing motion posters of the film have already created an immense amount of buzz. Fans are now waiting for the next set of posters with bated breath and we wish the makers unveil them soon!

The film, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is slated to hit the big screens on November 8.