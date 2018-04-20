Thugs of Hindostan: Film to be promoted China, all thanks to Aamir Khan’s popularity

With China bordering India, it only makes sense that the Aamir Khan fever that grips our nation spreads over to our neighbours. Aamir got a lot of success in China, with his films such as Secret Superstar, Dangal, 3 Idiots and PK becoming blockbusters in the country. Following the incredible success, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan are hoping to use it to their advantage.

A source speaking to Mid-Day said that Yash Raj Films is busy drawing up a strategy for extravagant promotions in China for Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir is reportedly eager to travel to China so that he can feature in a number of events and generate talk about the film among its potential audience. Reports claim that he might unveil a song at a promotional event in China.

Thugs of Hindostan is an adventure drama which will hit the screens later this year, around November. It may be released in China around the same time. "Aamir's Chinese fans keep tracking his films and download them as soon as they release in India. Since piracy hampers the box-office figures, the producers have decided to release Thugs Of Hindostan simultaneously," said the source.

A spokesperson for the film had told media outlets that the team was designing a strategy for a China release. “…it will definitely be the biggest release of an Indian film in China, befitting Aamir Khan's stature in that part of the world," said the spokesperson.