Thugs of Hindostan: From Pirates to Baahubali, YRF covered it all!

For film buffs, this is a great day as the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have released the trailer for their much-awaited film. That’s not all, it is also the 86th birth anniversary of filmmaker Yash Chopra. Thugs of Hindostan is produced by YRF films and is directed by Vijay Krishan Acharya and the film includes Bollywood’s biggest actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As is the custom, any viral content becomes the target of trolls and smartasses and TOH was not spared.

Keen observers quickly pointed out that the trailer was seemingly inspired by Pirates of the Carribean. The concept of freedom, pirate and naval warfare also looked similar to the Hollywood blockbuster film. For example, Firangi resembled uncannily like Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp in the Hollywood blockbuster film. Aamir was dressed as a Brit from the colonial days and was looking similar to what Depp had worn in a scene from POTC.

The similarities don’t end here. Many have pointed out that Fatima Sana Shaikh shooting arrows is just like the scene where Prabhas shows Anushka Shetty to shoot three bolts at one go. Put simply, social media had a field day with the trailer. We’ve compiled some of the best memes from the internet, have look below.

Aamir khan - bhojouri jack sparrow



Fatima - hence prove that she can only do wrestling , terrible acting



Katrina - including just for dance



Bacchan - extra ordinary acting with superb voice🔥👏



VFX - ✖👎

BGM ✔👌



Trailer pe hi hug diya bhencho 😹#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — 💥SRKs ProTecToR💥 ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@SRK_Protector) September 27, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Aamir Khan is playing Savarkar with PK's accent. — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) September 27, 2018