image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan: Here's how the massive ships were rolled out!

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan: Here's how the massive ships were rolled out!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 09 2018, 3.20 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentThugs of Hindostan
nextRani Mukerji takes over China with her Hichki
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone visits perfectionist Aamir Khan, is a flick on cards?

Virat Kohli turns vegan, feels stronger

Fake Akshay Kumar video goes viral but here's the real deal