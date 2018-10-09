Thugs of Hindostan: Here's how the massive ships were rolled out!

Did the massive ships in Thugs Of Hindostan trailer impress you? Well, here’s a treat for you. We tell you how these massive life-size ships came into being. The makers of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer have released a video which tells us a documented tale of how the ships were built. Have a look:

Right from the planning, execution to how the ship building process needed 3 million rivets, the video explains it all. In one part of the video, we even see Big B and perfectionist Aamir Khan all stunned and sharing their shooting experience about how they were thrilled to see those well-designed ships. The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan got compared to Hollywood flick Pirates of the Caribbean as it made it to the internet. However, after witnessing this video, we are really excited to witness this adventure filled ride.

Meanwhile, TOH is set to hit the cinema halls a day after Diwali, on November 8. Set in the British era and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, YRF’s mega project will see Amitabh Bachchan’s troupe of thugs clashing with Lloyd Owen’s East India Company. Not just this, Aamir Khan will be seen playing a crook. Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif also have pivotal roles to play in this action-packed film.

