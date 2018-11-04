Thugs of Hindostan: Is the low key promotion deliberate?

Just a couple of days to go before the multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan rolls out in theatres. After Raja Hindustani, it took Aamir 22 long years to come up with a Diwali special release again. That's one reason for feeling both excited and, maybe, a little nervous? This is also the first time he is uniting with none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite the heavy star presence in the film (which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh), TOH promotions, however, feel kind of underwhelming. Compare it to the festive release of any other high budget, commercial, multi starrer film, and you'd know what are we talking about. Especially for an Aamir Khan film, low key promotions aren't usually the way he walks.

Other actors of the film haven't almost promoted the film (barring social media). Days ahead of the release, Aamir sat with us for a group interaction. Two groups consisting of almost 40 journalists each, to be precise. Being the spontaneous speaker that he is, Aamir also touched upon Paani Foundation, his possible next with Shakun Batra and his Diwali plans. TOH occupied the most of it, though.

Numerous publications have suggested that TOH is based on Phillip Meadows Taylor's novel Confessions Of A Thug. Aamir dismisses it. "It is a purely fictional film", he says, adding that it's set in a specific era. He's also overwhelmed to have worked with Big B and is pleased that the megastar appreciated his work.

"He watched the film and called me. He said this is the best performance of your entire career", says Aamir, as he shares how difficult was it to portray a character that had to balance between being enjoyable, being convincing and being cunning, or 'unreliable' as he puts it. "You don't want him around you as a friend", he laughs.

He also recalls his childhood when he came across a passport size photo of Big B (who was not yet a star) in a film magazine and had a good laugh about it. Later on, the same man became India's biggest star ever, and needless to say, Aamir is a fanboy forever.

While Aamir threw several pieces of his bond with Shah Rukh Khan (including mentioning that SRK's wardrobe is as big as his entire house and also revealing that he suggested SRK read the script of Rakesh Sharma biopic), Salman Khan was a very tiny part of the conversation. At the Diwali part thrown by SRK that took place on Saturday, we were expecting to catch the three Khans together. Salman, however, skipped the party. We were eager to find out why. But looks like that was not the best question we could come up with because he didn't hear us. After his hilarious remark on SRK's wardrobe, one of us also quizzed him about Salman's wardrobe. "I haven't seen Salman's wardrobe" was his answer, which was followed by a roll of laughter. However, Aamir goes on to say that he's not at all competitive and doesn't consider Salman and SRK his competitors. We agree!

On another note, the actors had a great time in Malta while shooting. Did you know that Aamir, Big B and Fatima even caught Wonder Women at a local theatre?

Here's hoping that the film is just as much fun. Thugs of Hindostan releases on 8th November. May your Diwali be power packed!