image
Sunday, November 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thugs of Hindostan: Is the low key promotion deliberate?

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan: Is the low key promotion deliberate?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 04 2018, 7.06 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywooddiwali releaseEntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifLow KeyMulti starrerPromotionsPublicityThugs of Hindostan
nextBadhaai Ho tackles a taboo and enters the 100 crore club
ALSO READ

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 raises the bar again but what’s wrong with Bollywood’s superheroes?

Bharat: Is Katrina Kaif playing the role of a singer or a musician in the film?

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan is already swimming in crores, thanks to China