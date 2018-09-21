Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif is no thug, just a sexy dancer

When the makers of Thugs of Hindostan released the motion poster unveiling the look of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, the leader of Thugs, we were mighty impressed. Then came in Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira leaving us wanting to know more about this hoard of thugs. With bated breath, we looked forward to Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan's looks. Katrina's first look from Thugs of Hindostan has been revealed and it's safe to say that we're mighty disappointed.

Katrina plays a role of a dancer named Suraiyya in the film. She is said to be the most gorgeous girl in the country in the era of British India. She is a sexy dancer who can make any man go weak in his knees. And the motion poster does justice to this description.

BUT! Haven't we seen her doing exactly the same in item numbers like Kaala Chashma, Chikni Chameli and Sheila Ki Jawaani? The look is the same and so is the feel.

We expected Katrina to be a lot more than just be a dancer in a film like Thugs of Hindostan. Her role in Tiger Zinda Hai proved that she excels in performing stunts and action too. Thugs could have been yet another project through which she could have proved her mettle. We could be proven wrong when the film hits the theatres, but the motion poster is strictly average. She is indeed much more than a pretty face and a fabulous dancer.