Thugs of Hindostan logo out as YRF delays film by a day

This Diwali, gear up for a massive dose of entertainment. This is the first time that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan come together on the big screen. Makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have now unveiled a new logo of the film.

The video which both looks and feels royal hints that the film is largely going to revolve around intense conflicts. It is said that TOH is inspired by the thug culture of the 19th century. In fact, both Big B and Amir's looks testify to that.

Reports suggest that a series of character posters are on their way. Knowing how Big B's leaked photos from TOH sets took the internet by storm, it will be safe to say that the character posters are highly anticipated!

“The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters. No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier slated to release on 7th November, the film has now shifted to 8th. Apart from Bachchan and Aamir, it also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.