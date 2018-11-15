Thugs Of Hindostan: Makers still trying to drive audience to the halls

Thugs Of Hindostan, which has megastars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen space for the first time, failed to live up to the expectations. Now, as the film’s second weekend is getting closer, the makers are trying hard to pull the audience to the theatres. In an attempt of the same, they dropped the full video of Vashmalle on Thursday.

The song, however, may not disappoint you as much as the film. The four minute and twenty nine seconds video sees Aamir and Amitabh dancing their heart out to the upbeat music. We must admit, the two non-dancers have surely tried their best to keep the audience hooked till the end of the song. Choreographed by Prabhudheva, who always leaves his mark with unique dance moves, the song will get you in the mood of camaraderie and merriment.

Coming to the film, it was released on November 8 and was a no less than a disaster at the box office! While it did manage to garner a whopping Rs 50 crore on its first day, it has been now struggling to drive the audience to the theatres. The film also released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions but managed to collect only Rs 4 crore till Sunday, as per the reports.