Thugs Of Hindostan: Makers to introduce characters through motion posters!

One of the most-awaited films of 2018, Thugs Of Hindostan, has created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The film will see two of legends - Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan - sharing the screen for the first time and thus are leaving no stone unturned in carving the movie to perfection. Since you have been waiting for the film's trailer with bated breath, we have a recent update to add to your excitement! The key characters of the film will be introduced through spectacular motion posters and it’s starting from Tuesday!

“The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters,” revealed a source close to the development.

“No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,” the source added.

Further, the makers are looking forward to set a benchmark in visual extravaganza, hence, the film will also see two massive ships weighing over 200 tonne, and the same have been built by over 1000 people.

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh as the female leads, the action adventure is slated to release on November 7, 2018 and we seriously can’t wait!​