Thugs Of Hindostan making: Aamir Khan gets his nose and ears pierced for real!

Aamir Khan is known as the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood. He has rightly received this tag as he always gives more than 100% to the characters that he plays on the big screen. The actor will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan in which he portrays the role of Firangi. The makers of the film have released a making video of Aamir’s character and he once again proves that he deserves to be called as Mr Perfectionist.

In the video, we can see how Aamir has given his inputs in the film and to make his character look authentic, he pierced his nose and ears. The video also shows how he has shed blood for the film. We must say that Aamir Khan is an inspiration for a lot of young actors.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It will be hitting the screens on November 8, 2018. The movie is expected to take a flying start at the box office as it will be for the first time that Big B and Aamir will be seen together on the big screen. Let’s expect some fireworks on the silver screen this Diwali.