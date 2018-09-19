Thugs of Hindostan: Meet Fatima Sana Shaikh as the untamed Zafira

After a larger than life Amitabh Bachchan, here comes Fatima Sana Shaikh, gracing the gang of Thugs with her fearlessness. Makers of Thugs of Hindostan recently revealed the actor's first look from the film. Fatima, who plays Zafira, looks perfectly brave with that bow and arrow in her hand. On the backdrop, there's an explosion as she emerges on the screen, guarded with her armour.

"It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there's Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir). I feel very fortunate," she had earlier said in an earlier interview.

Fatima's is a pivotal role in the film. “Zafira is fiery and stunning. She is an extremely talented fighter and specialises in combat by bow and arrow. Zafira has perfect accuracy and she doesn’t miss a target, ever. Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira brings vigour and freshness to Thugs of Hindostan," a source earlier told Hindustan Times.

Looks like they are right about Zafira not missing a single target. As he also shared the motion poster, Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter, "The warrior thug! Iskey nishane se bach ke raho!!!"

As per reports, Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's novel titled Confessions of a Thug, published in 1839. It revolves around the vicious thugs who gave enough trouble to the British.

The film hits theatres on 8th November.