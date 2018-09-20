Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the ‘cruel and merciless’ John Clive

It has been an interesting week as we’re treated to some amazing motion posters of Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira from Thugs of Hindostan. The special effects and the background score along with their never-seen-before avatars have left the audience severely intrigued and everybody has been awaiting the look of Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif next.

But, the makers decided to change the game and introduce the villain John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen. His introduction in the caption says “Cruel and merciless”.

But, Aamir Khan infuses his sarcasm by calling him a loving, non-violent, generous and kind soul. He even refers to him as his idol and states that he isn’t to be confused with Robert Clive. Okay, for those unaware, Robert Clive was a British officer and privateer who established the military and political supremacy of the East India Company in Bengal.

Coming back to the poster, we see an army of Britishers setting things on fire on the orders of their leader, John Clive. We can decipher that he’s a commander of the East India Company forces. British actor Lloyd Owen who essays the role of John Clive has essayed the role of Indiana Jones’ father in the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and has been a part of movies like Miss Potter, Apollo 18, to name a few.

Well, we’re certainly impressed with his deadly look and now, we are looking forward for Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif’s looks in the movie. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018.