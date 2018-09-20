image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the ‘cruel and merciless’ John Clive

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the ‘cruel and merciless’ John Clive

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 20 2018, 4.43 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFatima Sana ShaikhJohn Clivekatrina kaifLloyd Owenmotion posterThugs of Hindostan
nextBadhaaiyan Tenu: Ayushmann Khurrana isn’t ready to say Badhaai Ho
ALSO READ

Sanya Malhotra keen to act with Aamir Khan again

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan is towering as Khudabaksh, the commander of Thugs

Thugs of Hindostan logo out as YRF delays film by a day