Thugs Of Hindostan: New poster already a hit on Twitter!

Anticipation for Thugs Of Hindostan has gone a notch higher with the recently released motion posters. After unveiling the looks of the lead actors Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Yash Raj Films has released the first poster of the film comprising all four of them. With it, the makers also announced that the much-awaited trailer will be out on September 27.

The poster features all the four lead characters, Khudabkash (Amitabh Bachchan), Suraiyya (Katrina Kaif), Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Firangi (Aamir Khan), as they battle against villain John Clive. However, the quirky smile on Aamir’s face talks much about his crazy character in the film.

The new poster has managed to wow a lot of fans, who seem to be extremely excited for the trailer. While a lot of people have shared words of appreciation for the poster, a few found it disappointing. Some compared it with Hollywood movie Pirates of the Caribbean and bashed it on Twitter.

Disappointed — Sahil Khan (@SK_Khan11) September 25, 2018

Mind it bloody idiots #PiratesoftheCaribbean was also based on the novel

And #ThugsOfHindostan is also very much based on the other novel

Fandoms Fuck of 🖕🖕🖕 — Nik! (@nikhilster166) September 25, 2018

Some idiots see the remakes of #PiratesoftheCaribbean if #ThugsOfHindostan is a remake

Then atleast it will be miles ahead of @iamsrk don

And @BeingSalmanKhan wanted and bodyguard and @akshaykumar Rowdy Rathore 😱

Have some common sense until you haven't seen the trailer pic.twitter.com/VzxNKPiVD1 — Nik! (@nikhilster166) September 25, 2018

Seems Like A Poor Hindi Copy Of #PiratesOfTheCaribbean Franchise.. Highly Lifted Look And Concept From The Pirates.. Can We Call This Piracy?????? https://t.co/bPsuOOX3Yh — Soumitra Trivedi (@SoumitraNGS) September 25, 2018

The makers have been treating fans with the motion posters since September 18. The last was of Aamir, who described his character Firangi as the ‘most honest human being’ on earth while sharing. Big B was introduced as the lord of the sea and Fatima’s character was unveiled as an ace archer. Katrina, on the other hand, was revealed to be seen as a mesmerizing dancer.

The film, based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions of a Thug, is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It is scheduled to hit the screens on November 8.