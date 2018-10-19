Thugs of Hindostan new poster: The army of fighters is ready to attack

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan has been garnering praises right from the time the trailer of the flick made it to the internet. Huge ships, extra-ordinary ensembles to the high-level of VFX, this YRF film has all the ingredients to be a hit.

Well, a new poster from the flick is just out and in the frame we see Big B, Aamir, Fatima and Katrina along with their army of fighters in the backdrop who are all ready to strike. Further as seen in the poster, Katrina looks the most glamorous one with others who kind off remind us of Hollywood flick Pirates of Caribbean. Yep, the resemblance cannot be ignored between the two films.

Not to miss, in the poster, it’s Aamir Khan who breaking the intense vibes with his smile and of course aviators. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Tashan and Dhoom 3 fame and is being produced by Yash Raj films. The film is all set to release on Diwali i.e. November 9. Talking about Thugs of Hindostan, it’s an adventure-action drama movie. Are you excited for the movie and did you like the poster? Let us know in the comments below.