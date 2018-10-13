image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan poster: Katrina Kaif is the only highlight!

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan poster: Katrina Kaif is the only highlight!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 13 2018, 5.57 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanEntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifregionalThugs of Hindostan
nextAfter Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, THIS actress eyes a digital debut
ALSO READ

Geetika Tyagi appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s support

Amitabh Bachchan 76th birthday: Hits out against sexual harassment

Aamir Khan backs out of Mogul over MeToo, director calls it "Khaap mentality"