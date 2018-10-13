Thugs of Hindostan poster: Katrina Kaif is the only highlight!

YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The trailer of the film made it to the internet recently leaving everyone in awe. Though people were quick enough to draw similarities between TOH and Pirates of Caribbean, the former still made all the right noises. One aspect that disappointed us was Katrina Kaif’s role in the film. While Fatima is one of thugs, Katrina has been reduced to being a dancer. However, we are happy how scintillatingly she is hogging the limelight with her hot bod in the recent poster of Thugs of Hindostan.

While the poster features all four stars, our eyes are hooked to Katrina. Though in the corner, her persona is enough to capture all the attention away from the rest. Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima are in their characters holding their weaponry, while Katrina is just being sexy AF!

Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018. Being a Diwali week, the film is expected to be a hit. The star power the film holds is immense, so fingers crossed!

Make our Diwali happy Thugs!