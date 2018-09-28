Thugs Of Hindostan trailer invites Memes from Hindostan

The Thugs Of Hindostan trailer, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, launched on Thursday and immediately became a troll favourite with many comparing it to various Hollywood flicks. One portion of the trailer, however, is inspiring many memes. The confrontation scene between Aamir and Bachchan has inspired some hilarious creatives that will surely make you laugh out loud.

View this post on Instagram #odf #olddelhifilms #memes #bollywood #amirkhan #thugsofhindostan A post shared by OldDelhiFilms (@olddelhifilms) on Sep 27, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

For every dhokebaaz, there is someone bharosemand!#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A6TVcyrwo5 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 27, 2018

In recent times, this is the second movie which has invited memes. How can we forget Sui Dhaaga: Made In India? A couple of stills from the trailer, especially featuring Anushka Sharma, made it to the social media as memes, making us go rolling on the floor laughing.

Anushka was a sport as far as the memes were concerned. While talking about it, she said, “I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun, Sharat [Katariya, director] and my friends. It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale.” We would now surely like to see how Aamir Khan will react on the memes.

The Thugs Of Hindostan trailer received mixed response. While some cannot stop praising it, others compared it to the Pirates of the Caribbean. The trailer is trending at number one on YouTube and has garnered more than 31 million views already. The movie will be hitting the screens on November 8, 2018.