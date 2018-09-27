Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Promises stunning production and strong performance

The British took the grip as the rulers of India in the 1850s. But it all incepted decades back when the British East India Company arrived here with the sole intention of trading. Their intention took a different shape over the years. But among millions who surrendered to the outer force were a gang of deadly, fierce Thugs who wouldn't bow down to the British. The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is a briefer glimpse of a spectacular adventure.

From what it looks like, the makers have taken even the minuscule detailing seriously. With mindblowing production and accurate replication of the era, one can see bits of a series of interesting performances. There's Amitabh Bachchan, who at 75, radiates incomparable energy as the leader of Thugs. There's Aamir Khan, the sly fox called Firangi. There's the feisty, fiery and fierce Fatima Sana Shaikh who seems to have put enough hard work to get her actions right. And then there's the beautiful Katrina Kaif, reminding us of her Sheela Ki Jawani avatar. We wish we had a little more of her in the trailer, though.

The film is said to be inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's novel titled Confessions Of A Thug, revolving around the Thuggee cult in British India. The Thugs have found wide mention across literature and folktales in India. With Thugs of Hindostan, we await a thrilling narration of the same.