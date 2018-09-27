image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Promises stunning production and strong performance

Bollywood

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Promises stunning production and strong performance

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 27 2018, 12.19 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikhkatrina kaifThugs of Hindostantrailer
nextHugs of Hindostan: SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, Aamir, Alia and Karan in one frame
ALSO READ

Ranbir Kapoor and friends take the roof down at his bachelor pad

Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch: Big B, Katrina Kaif glam up the event!

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan ace Tamil, Telugu dialogues