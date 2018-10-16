Thugs of Hindostan: Vashmalle has Aamir, Bachchan rock the dance floor

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan was launched with a lot of fanfare a couple of weeks ago. It received an amazing response but like most of the films nowadays it also became a butt of jokes on social media thanks to one of the scenes in the trailer. The makers have now released the first song of the movie titled Vashmalle featuring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The track is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sukhwinder Singh. Vashmalle is a Baluchi word which means 'dance and sing with happiness'. There are many other songs with hook phrase Vashmalle. We came across one of them named Washmallay and managed to strike a bit of similarity between the two songs. Ajay-Atul sure seems to have taken some inspiration from this song for Aamir Khan and Big B's Vashmalle.

Featuring the two of the biggest superstars of the country, Vashmalle leaves us wanting for more. YRF has very smartly just released the track which has a runtime of 1 minute so that it excites the moviegoers to watch it in the theatres. The song is choreographed by Prabhudheva and we can clearly see his touch in this one. There’s dance, drama and fun in equal parts in Vashmalle.

While Vashmalle leaves us wanting for more, now we simply can’t wait for other songs of the film. We wonder which will be the next song that the makers will release. Suraiyya Meri Jaan, the title track or Manzoore Khuda, we want to know! But secretly we are hoping it to be Suraiyya Meri Jaan as we can’t wait to see Katrina’s killer moves.