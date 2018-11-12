Thugs Of Hindostan Weekend Collection: After a fantastic start, this film falls flat

We usually see the trend that a film takes a slow opening on day one and then grows over the weekend. But that wasn't the case with Thugs Of Hindostan. The Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer took to a flying start at the box office by collecting Rs 50 crore on day one (Thursday). It broke many records and even though it received negative reviews, the first-day collection remained unaffected.

However, the negative reviews and the not-so-good word of mouth affected the collections on day two. On Friday, the movie collected Rs 28 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, the movie saw a further drop and collected Rs 22.75 crore and Rs 16.75 crore approx. taking the four-day total to Rs 117.50 crore. It was expected that the film will have around Rs 150 crore on the weekend, but that didn’t happen. Clearly, the movie has been rejected by the audiences. The double-digit numbers are also because of the huge amount of screens (5000) it has been released.

It will be interesting to see if the movie will be able to sustain at the box office on weekdays. However, it clearly looks difficult after the drop over the weekend.