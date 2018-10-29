Thugs Of Hindostan: When Aamir Khan turned the Thug of Chess

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs Of Hindostan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The makers have been releasing behind the scenes videos in which we can see how difficult it was to shoot for the cast and crew of the movie. However, now Fatima has shared a few pictures from the sets where we can see that the actors also had some fun while shooting.

In the pictures, we can see that the actors of the film especially Aamir Khan is quite engrossed in playing chess. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya too seems to be keen about the game. Fatima captioned the pictures as ‘Thugs of chess’. We wonder who won the game. Well, only Aamir or Fatima can tell us.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8, 2018. This is for the first time when we will get to see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen together. We are sure fans of both the actors can’t wait to see them on the big screen. TOH also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Lloyd Owen in pivotal roles.