image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thugs Of Hindostan's box office failure leads exhibitors to colossal loss

Bollywood

Thugs Of Hindostan's box office failure leads exhibitors to colossal loss

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 19 2018, 5.35 pm
back
Aamir KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodBox OfficedistributorsEntertainmentExhibitorslossThugs of HindostanYash Raj Films
nextAmitabh Bachchan wraps up KBC season 10, pens a heartfelt post
ALSO READ

Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan starrer’s week one collections drop drastically

Shah Rukh Khan on Thugs Of Hindustan's failure: I think some people have been a little too harsh

Mahesh Babu’s multiplex set to kickstart with 2.0!