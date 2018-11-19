Thugs Of Hindostan's box office failure leads exhibitors to colossal loss

Thugs of Hindostan opened to a massive Rs 50 crore collection on its first day, which was quite in contrary to the reviews it received. In fact, that is the highest opening day collection for any Hindi film so far. But soon, a major downfall followed. After the second weekend, the film has bagged approximately Rs 139 crore, therefore failing to recover even its budget which is considered around or over Rs 200 crore.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it is the exhibitors who are at the biggest suffering end of the box office disaster. Following their usual distribution norm, Yash Raj Films handed the film to a group of commissioned distributors who would take a percentage of the profit while the rest of the money goes to the producer. The distributors, however, signed a minimum amount deal with the exhibitors. Given that TOH starred two of the biggest stars of Bollywood i.e. Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan and also made on a large scale, the amount quoted from exhibitors was also high. Now that the film fell flat on its stomach, the exhibitors underwent a major loss. They are now planning to ask for a refund.

“We had lost a similar amount on Tubelight as well, however, Salman Khan refunded us the money. We plan to approach our territory distributors to claim the refund because we know that they have made ample monies from this film due to the minimum guarantee contracts. We hope our message reaches out to Aamir Khan and YRF, who will help us get back our money from the territory distributors,” a source trade told BH.

Earlier, both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have walked that way. Salman, whose Tubelight did poor and led exhibitors towards a loss, was considerate enough to refund them. So did SRK, after Jab Harry Met Sajal failed to do well. However, in both the above cases, neither of the producers were in a big loss, which YRF is.

On that note, YRF might still be able to recover its cost since TOH is now set to release in China. But will the exhibitors be heard and refunded? Time will tell us.