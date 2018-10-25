Thugs of Hindostan's Suraiyya: Katrina Kaif couldn’t trust Aamir Khan with one step

The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan released the teaser of the song Suraiyya on Wednesday. We all went gaga over Katrina Kaif’s thumkas in it. Even though the song also featured Aamir, our eyes were glued on Katrina. While we will be getting to see the whole song on the big screen when the movie releases, the makers have now released the making video of the track and believe us it wasn’t a cake walk for Aamir and Katrina.

The video showcases that how difficult it was for the music composers to crack the song. But the most interesting part is how Aamir and Katrina learnt the choreography. The song is choreographed by Prabhudheva and when you have the god of dancing choreographing a song we cannot expect easy steps in it. Aamir and Katrina have worked hard to get the steps right and we won’t be wrong that this could be the most difficult dance number for the former.

While in the teaser we didn’t get to hear or see much of the song, the making surely gives us more of it. Suraiyya will surely be a reason moviegoers will run towards the theatres on November 8, 2018.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.