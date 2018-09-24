Thugs Of Hindoston: Aamir Khan’s firangi look divides Twitter

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan does it again! On Monday, the actor unveiled his look from his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan on social media and boy it’s unique and impressive. The motion poster released by the makers presents him in a firangi avatar riding a horse. His green jacket and red mini sunglasses with a magician’s hat further brings out his eccentric thug persona.

Well, Aamir’s look from the film has divided fans on Twitter. While some feel that his look is a straight copy from Johnny Depp’s character as Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean others have praised it.

There comes desi Jack Sparrow #AamirKhan 😂😂😂#Firangi — Anthony Daniel Joseph (@DonDaniel007) September 24, 2018

After Aamir's look it is confirmed that TOH is ditto copy of POC.....in which we will se funny character #Firangi like Jack Sparrow in POC, we will also see many characters like Barbosa , Elizabeth Swann.....etc....in TOH . So in one line it is "Dehati Version Of POC" — दिलवाला (@21DecZero) September 24, 2018

Pic1 - Big Budget jack sparrow Pic2 - Gareebon ka jack sparrow 😂#Firangi #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/BvusYrDBDk — 👑 SAgar 🇮🇳 (@Iamthesgr_) September 24, 2018

Not only looks but Even BGM is 'Inspired' from GOAT @HansZimmer Pirates Of the Carribean Chor hai buana #Firangi pic.twitter.com/ULlmO2UaG9 — Triple H (@19___HHH) September 24, 2018

#Firangi Megastar Aamir Khan is back with a bang!!!! Box office , please be ready to write new records as always.. All old records go to sleep! — Rohitvarma (@AAMIRCRAZE) September 24, 2018

The King of box office The Legend of Acting The Real hero Bollywood kaa Jaan The marketing genius Khan O me Khan The Ace Khan #AamirKhan As #Firangi from #ThugsOfHindostan — Ⓢⓐⓙⓘⓓ Ⓚⓗⓐⓝ 🇮🇳 (@SajidKkkk) September 24, 2018

Some reports says this #Firangi character is gonna be as iconic as DJ in Rang De basanti. RT if you are excited — Mr V (@viveksekhar1) September 24, 2018

Just one look of the is actor out and netizens are going crazy. We’re now only looking forward to the other avatars the film will throw up. Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. The film revolves around a battle between the East India Company and the Thugs of Hindostan. This film is special for Aamir Khan as he will reunite with Dhoom: 3 co-star and director Katrina and Vijay Krishna Acharya, Fatima Sana Shaikh after Dangal and Lloyd Owen after Lagaan.

Besides Aamir, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen and Ronit Roy. Produced by Yash Raj Studios, Thugs of Hindoston releases November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend.