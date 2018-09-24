Thugs Of Hindoston: Aamir Khan’s firangi look divides Twitter

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan does it again! On Monday, the actor unveiled his look from his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan on social media and boy it’s unique and impressive. The motion poster released by the makers presents him in a firangi avatar riding a horse. His green jacket and red mini sunglasses with a magician’s hat further brings out his eccentric thug persona.
और इ हैँ हम, फिरंगी मल्लाह. हम से ज्यादा नेक इन्सान इस धरती पे कहीं नहीं मिलेगा आपको. सच्चाई तो हमरा दूसरा नाम है, और भरोसा हमरा काम. दादी कसम !!! #ThugsOfHindostan | @yrf | @tohthefilm | @amitabhbachchan | @katrinakaif | @fatimasanashaikh
Well, Aamir’s look from the film has divided fans on Twitter. While some feel that his look is a straight copy from Johnny Depp’s character as Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean others have praised it.
Just one look of the is actor out and netizens are going crazy. We’re now only looking forward to the other avatars the film will throw up. Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. The film revolves around a battle between the East India Company and the Thugs of Hindostan. This film is special for Aamir Khan as he will reunite with Dhoom: 3 co-star and director Katrina and Vijay Krishna Acharya, Fatima Sana Shaikh after Dangal and Lloyd Owen after Lagaan.
Besides Aamir, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen and Ronit Roy. Produced by Yash Raj Studios, Thugs of Hindoston releases November 8 to coincide with the Diwali weekend.