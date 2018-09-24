image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Thugs Of Hindoston: Aamir Khan’s firangi look divides Twitter

Bollywood

Thugs Of Hindoston: Aamir Khan’s firangi look divides Twitter

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 24 2018, 8.29 pm
back
AamirKhanAmitabh BachchanFatima Sana ShaikhJack sparrowkatrina kaifLloyd OwenPirates of the CaribbeanRonit RoyThugs of HindostonTwitter
nextAjay Devgn reveals Kajol’s number: Mistake or promotional gimmick
ALSO READ

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan is the amusing Firangi

Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif is no thug, just a sexy dancer

Thugs of Hindostan: Meet the ‘cruel and merciless’ John Clive