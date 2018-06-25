Thumbs up is the new down! It's time Bollywood stars revamped their pose for the paparazzi

This celebrity spotting is a very interesting phenomenon. Someone is heading to the gym, someone is on way to sets, someone is in casuals and someone is dolled up; nevertheless, they mostly greet our paparazzi with a warm smile and a signature pose. And err... this 'signature' pose seems to repeat itself a bit too much among our beloved actors!

We thought of scrolling down our celeb library and found an abundance of thumbs ups. Don't believe us? Check the photos below.

That obsession for thumbs ups is REALLY weird.

To top it, these celebrities keep repeating it. Here's proof.

The ONLY time Ranbir seems to ditch his thumbs up are the times he is eating or drinking something. Nevertheless, he'd still give us a coffee up or banana up... LOL!

Even biggies like Aamir Khan or Karan Johar seems to be liking it!

King Khan is the only original one out here.

We love them for being this friendly and warm all the time. But a new pose next time, please?