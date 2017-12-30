home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Tiger is the biggest blockbuster of the year!

First published: December 29, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Updated: December 29, 2017 04:43 PM IST

Salman Khan’s mega action entertainer has collected a mammoth 206 crore in just 7 days to become the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai is riding on incredibly positive audience reviews and it has shattered several box office records within the first week of its release.

On Thursday, the record-breaking action entertainer notched up a humongous 15.42 crore, taking the total India collection to 206.04 crores! Tiger Zinda Hai has been on a dream run at the box office right from the first day of its release. The high octane, visual extravaganza has created multiple box office histories in the Hindi film industry.

From the Biggest Ever Non-Holiday Opening day record by a Bollywood film to the Biggest Ever single day collection of 45.53 crore net on Day 3 to the Highest Ever 3-day weekend to the Biggest Ever 4-day extended Holiday weekend - Tiger Zinda Hai has set huge new benchmarks for the industry to chase.

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Salman and Katrina have teamed up for the first time in 5 long years and their pairing has got two thumbs up from audiences and fans alike.

Tiger Zinda Hai day-wise collection break-up is as follows:

Day 1 - ₹ 34.10 Cr.

Day 2 - ₹ 35.30 Cr.

Day 3 - ₹ 45.53 Cr.

Day 4 - ₹ 36.54 Cr.

Day 5 - ₹ 21.60 Cr.

Day 6 - ₹ 17.55 Cr.

Day 7 - ₹ 15.42 Cr.

Total - ₹ 206.04 Cr.

